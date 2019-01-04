Two Passengers Jump Out of SUV During Dangerous Chase - NBC Southern California
Two Passengers Jump Out of SUV During Dangerous Chase

By Jason Kandel

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    Two Passengers Jump Out of SUV During Dangerous Chase
    Police chase an SUV in Ontario on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.

    Two passengers jumped out of an SUV during a high-speed chase in Orange County Friday night before it ended with the driver's arrest in Anaheim.

    The chase took place during the evening commute, but traffic didn't slow it down.

    At one point, the driver stopped to let out a passenger.

    At another point, a second passenger jumped out as the SUV slowed, then quickly took off into the Anaheim area.

    The chase ended at State College Boulevard and Cerritos Avenue in Anaheim.

    The driver, who was wanted out of Moreno Valley in Riverside County for alleged assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, was taken into custody.

