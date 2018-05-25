Wild Hyundai Chase Ends With Arrest in San Fernando Valley - NBC Southern California
Wild Hyundai Chase Ends With Arrest in San Fernando Valley

By Jason Kandel

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    Police chase a car in West Los Angeles on Friday, May 25, 2018.

    A wild police chase for a white Hyundai driver suspected of DUI ended with an arrest in the San Fernando Valley, and amazingly, nobody was hurt.

    The chase took place at sundown on streets filled with drivers, many headed out of town for the Memorial Day Weekend.

    The driver, suspected of being drunk behind the wheel, led police on the San Diego (405) Freeway through the Sepuveda Pass. The chase then wound through through Santa Monica and along the coast on Pacific Coast Highway before heading through Topanga Canyon.

