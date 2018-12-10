Police Cruiser Collides With Minivan Near School, Children Involved

A police cruiser and a minivan carrying children were involved in a crash on near an elementary school on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 in Huntington Beach. (Published 47 minutes ago)

A police cruiser and a minivan carrying children were involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Huntington Beach near an elementary school.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:38 p.m. near the intersection of Heil Avenue and Algonquin Street in Huntington Beach, according to the Huntington Beach Fire Department.

The streets border Harbour View Elementary School.

HBFD said four people were taken to trauma centers.

Newschopper4 Bravo and Eliana Moreno were over the scene at approximately 3 p.m. and witnessed a woman and child taken to a local hospital via ambulance. It was not immediately clear whether any officers were injured in the crash.

Based on the damage to both vehicles, the police cruiser appeared to have crashed into the side of the van, and the van ended up off the road on the sidewalk.

No further details were immediately available.