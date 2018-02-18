Police Donate Money After Girl Scouts' Cash Box Stolen - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Police Donate Money After Girl Scouts' Cash Box Stolen

The sweet gesture won praise from community members on social media who thanked the association for its generosity

By Sean Myers

Published at 5:08 PM PST on Feb 18, 2018 | Updated at 10:13 PM PST on Feb 18, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		99826
    2
    Germany    		95418
    3
    Canada    		55616
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    9 Team USA Athletes to Watch in PyeongChang
    KNBC-TV
    The Redlands Police Officers' Association donated money to a girl scout Saturday after her cash box was stolen.

    Redlands Police stepped in to help a local Girl Scout who was the victim of a brazen theft.

    The scout was selling cookies outside of an Albertson's grocery store Saturday when someone allegedly stole her cash box and got away with the loot.

    The Redlands Police Officers' Association stepped in to help, donating $500 to replace the cash and then some.

    The sweet gesture won praise from community members on social media who thanked the association for its generosity.

    101 Years: Girl Scout Cookie Season is Here!

    Girl Scout Cookie Season is Here! A Look Back on 101 Years of Girl Scouts History

    Police have not released additional details about the suspect or the theft.

    In a Facebook post, the Redlands Police Officers' Association said the department has leads and hopes to return the stolen money to the Girl Scouts.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices