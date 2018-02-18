Police Donate Money After Girl Scouts' Cash Box Stolen

The Redlands Police Officers' Association donated money to a girl scout Saturday after her cash box was stolen.

Redlands Police stepped in to help a local Girl Scout who was the victim of a brazen theft.

The scout was selling cookies outside of an Albertson's grocery store Saturday when someone allegedly stole her cash box and got away with the loot.

The Redlands Police Officers' Association stepped in to help, donating $500 to replace the cash and then some.

The sweet gesture won praise from community members on social media who thanked the association for its generosity.

Police have not released additional details about the suspect or the theft.

In a Facebook post, the Redlands Police Officers' Association said the department has leads and hopes to return the stolen money to the Girl Scouts.