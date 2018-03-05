Police Monday recovered a handgun and ammunition after a student was overheard threatening a shooting at a Fullerton school.

Officers responded to D. Russell Parks Junior High School around 11:30 a.m. Monday after "multiple" students told school administrators that they had overheard the male student saying he had access to a handgun at his home and would "shoot up" the school the next day, the Fullerton Police Department said in a news release.

When officers searched the student's Anaheim home, they discovered a loaded handgun and ammunition "that were both readily accessible to the student," the FPD said.

The 14-year-old student was arrested for making criminal threats and is being held at the Orange County Juvenile Hall.

"This information was brought forward by numerous courageous students who knew what they were hearing the male student say was not only inappropriate, but dangerous," the FPD said. "The Fullerton Police Department reminds you 'if you see something, say something.'"

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fullerton Police School Resource Officer Jose Paez at 714-773-5703. People can also submit anonymous tips at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.