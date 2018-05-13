Police Investigate Fatal Hit-and-Run in Pomona - NBC Southern California
Police Investigate Fatal Hit-and-Run in Pomona

By City News Service

Published 18 minutes ago

    A pedestrian was found with mortal injuries in the overnight hours Sunday on a Pomona street, but the vehicle had vanished.

    It occurred a little before 1:55 a.m. at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard and Orange Grove Avenue, the Pomona Police Department reported. Officers arriving at the scene reported one person down on the roadway.

    Paramedics rushed that person to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

    The Pomona Police Department's Traffic Services Bureau asked anyone with any information regarding the crash to call them at (909) 802-7741.

