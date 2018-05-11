An 18-year-old man went on a rampage after he stole his mother's car in Camarillo. (Published Thursday, May 10, 2018)

Teen Tries to Run Down Parents Officer in Rampage

An 18-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly tried to run down his parents and struck a California Highway Patrol officer with his mother's car.

The teen, who was identified as Carlos Lozano, took his mother's vehicle Thursday in Camarillo, where he struck several parked vehicles in an apartment complex. While his parents spoke with the victims of the damaged vehicles, Lozano attempted to strike them with the vehicle, according to Sgt. Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Shortly after, Lozano took off on the 101 Freeway, where he struck a CHP officer who was assisting a disabled vehicle.

The officer was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Lozano is facing multiple charges of deliberate assault with a deadly weapon. It is unclear if the teen has an attorney.