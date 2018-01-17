Man Becomes Enraged After Hotel Refuses to Return Marijuana, Opens Fire Outside - NBC Southern California
Man Becomes Enraged After Hotel Refuses to Return Marijuana, Opens Fire Outside

By Jamie Bankson

Published at 10:57 PM PST on Jan 16, 2018 | Updated at 1:20 AM PST on Jan 17, 2018

    At least a dozen shots were fired outside the Mondrian Hotel in West Hollywood. Eliana Moreno reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018)

    A man reportedly shot at least 12 bullets into the air Tuesday after a West Hollywood hotel refused to return his marijuana to him. 

    Police received a call of shots fired shortly before 8:30 p.m. near the Mondrian Hotel, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

    A hotel guest who had checked out returned to retrieve marijuana he left in his hotel room and became enraged after employees refused to return it due to its drug policies. 

    After being escorted by security, the man rang at least a dozen shots into the air then fled the scene in a silver hatchback driven by a woman.

    No one was injured and the gunman fled the scene. 

