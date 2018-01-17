At least a dozen shots were fired outside the Mondrian Hotel in West Hollywood. Eliana Moreno reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018)

Shots Fired Into Air After Man Fails to Retrieve Marijuana

A man reportedly shot at least 12 bullets into the air Tuesday after a West Hollywood hotel refused to return his marijuana to him.

Police received a call of shots fired shortly before 8:30 p.m. near the Mondrian Hotel, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

A hotel guest who had checked out returned to retrieve marijuana he left in his hotel room and became enraged after employees refused to return it due to its drug policies.

After being escorted by security, the man rang at least a dozen shots into the air then fled the scene in a silver hatchback driven by a woman.

No one was injured and the gunman fled the scene.