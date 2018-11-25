A man allegedly attempted to run over two people outside a synagogue Friday night in what police are investigating as a possible hate crime.

Mohamed Mohamed allegedly insulted a couple people walking out of a synagogue before getting into a vehicle and attempting to run them over, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The two people managed to get out of the way of the vehicle and avoid injury, but the suspect's vehicle crashed into another vehicle per LAPD.

The incident took place on the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue in the Hancock Park area, near the Fairfax district.

The 32-year-old suspect was being held on $55,000 bail and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with a vehicle, and LAPD said it is not calling the incident a hate crime as yet.