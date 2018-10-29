Police Fatally Shoot Man After Altercation at Hollywood 24 Hour Fitness

A man sought after a battery report was shot and killed by police at the Hollywood gum. Video broadcast Monday Oct. 29, 2018 on the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Police shot and killed a man at a Hollywood gym after he grabbed an officer's stun gun, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police responded to the 24 Hour Fitness on in the 6300 block of Sunset Boulevard after a report of a man who confronted a gym employee. Officers were told the suspect, a man in his 30s, was in the gym locker room.

When the man, his identity was not immediately available, attempted to take an officer's stun gun during the locker room altercation, police opened fire, according to the LAPD.

"Five minutes into my exercise, everybody starts frantically running back and forth, yelling, 'Active shooter,'" said gym member Brandon Lee. "I had my headphones in. I didn't really hear anything, but everyone was running around, so I knew something had just popped off."

The man died at the scene.

Yellow crime scene tape was placed across an entrance to the 24 Hour Fitness, located near the ArcLight Cinema.

One officer was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Details about the initial report that drew the police response were not immediately available.