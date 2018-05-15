Medical Center in Santa Ana Locked Down After Report of Gunman - NBC Southern California
Medical Center in Santa Ana Locked Down After Report of Gunman

A caller indicated there was a gunman in the medical center

By Jonathan Lloyd and Nyree Arabian

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Police received a report of a man with gun at the medical center, located in the 1000 block of North Tustina Avenue in Santa Ana

    • The multi-story medical center was placed on lockdown as officers searched the property

    • Nearby streets were closed for the police response

    A medical center in Santa Ana was locked down early Tuesday due to police activity after a report of a man with gun on the property.

    Orange County Global Medical Center in the 1000 block of North Tustin Avenue, was on lockdown, police said. Santa Ana Police said a call from inside the hospital indicated there was a man with a gun inside the multi-story building.

    Police have not confirmed there is a gunman at the medical center.

    Nearby streets are closed for the investigation. Aerial video showed officers and staff members in the medical center parking lot, located just west of the 55 Freeway.

    Nearby Calvary Christian School is on precautionary lockdown.

    NBC4 is attempting to gather more details about the emergency response. 

