Medical Center in Santa Ana Locked Down After Report of Gunman

What to Know Police received a report of a man with gun at the medical center, located in the 1000 block of North Tustina Avenue in Santa Ana

The multi-story medical center was placed on lockdown as officers searched the property

Nearby streets were closed for the police response

A medical center in Santa Ana was locked down early Tuesday due to police activity after a report of a man with gun on the property.



Orange County Global Medical Center in the 1000 block of North Tustin Avenue, was on lockdown, police said. Santa Ana Police said a call from inside the hospital indicated there was a man with a gun inside the multi-story building.

Police have not confirmed there is a gunman at the medical center.

Nearby streets are closed for the investigation. Aerial video showed officers and staff members in the medical center parking lot, located just west of the 55 Freeway.

Nearby Calvary Christian School is on precautionary lockdown.

NBC4 is attempting to gather more details about the emergency response.