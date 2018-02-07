Police Look for Killer After Body Found Lying on Street

Police Look for Killer After Body Found Laying on Street

Police were trying to find a suspect after a body was found in the middle an Inland Empire street.

The body was found around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the middle of Old Temescal Road in Corona. The Corona Police Department received a call about a pedestrian lying on the road, but when they arrived they realized the person was dead, police said.

Police identified the victim as a black male and ruled the case a homicide.

Body Found in Street

"It was a young face, from what it looked like," said Corona resident Kayla Campa, who glanced at the body. "It was pretty troubling to see and I was shaking," she said.

The street lies in an industrial area populated by few homes but many businesses. Investigators confirmed that they did collect surveillance video from at least one business, but they have not yet said what they think happened to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jesse Jurado at 951-279-3628. Jurado can also be reached at Jesse.Jurado@CoronaCA.gov.