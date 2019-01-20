Toddler Found Alone in Upland Park Identified - NBC Southern California
Toddler Found Alone in Upland Park Identified

By Mike Bebernes

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Upland Police Department

    The Upland Police Department has identified a toddler that was found alone in a park on Sunday. The department is working to confirm the identities of the child’s relatives before he can be returned to them, police said.

    The child was found by himself along with a stroller near Cabrillo Park on the 1400 block of West 11th Street at about 8:30 a.m. No identifying information was found and no person connected to the child was in the area, police said.

    The department asked for the public's help in identifying the child and locating any relatives several hours later.

    This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

