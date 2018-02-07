Police Need Your Help Finding This Missing Girl - NBC Southern California
Police Need Your Help Finding This Missing Girl

Police fear that the girl might harm herself.

By City News Service

Published 4 hours ago

    Los Angeles Police Department
    Angelina Jade Lopez went missing from her North Hills home, and police fear she might try to harm herself.

    Police are seeking the public's help to find a 13- year-old girl who went missing earlier this week from her home in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, and who authorities say might want to harm herself.

    Angelina Jade Lopez is Hispanic, 5-feet-6 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has long black hair and brown eyes.

    Her mother last saw her on Monday night at the family home in the 8900 block of Burnet Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

    "Angelina's mother discovered a note she believed was written by Angelina, that indicated she is depressed and might harm herself," an LAPD statement said.

    The teen is known to frequent the area of Rayen Street and Memory Park Avenue in North Hills.

    Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call detectives at (818) 838-9810, or (877) LAPD-247.

