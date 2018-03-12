 'Thank You for Your Bravery': Remembering Slain Pomona Officer Gregory Casillas - NBC Southern California
'Thank You for Your Bravery': Remembering Slain Pomona Officer Gregory Casillas

By Jonathan Lloyd

Pomona Police Officer Gregory Casillas, 30, of Upland, was killed in the line of duty Friday March 9, 2018. Casillas was fatally shot as he pursued a suspect who had barricaded himself in an apartment.

He was remembered by family members and colleagues as a loving and caring person. Members of the grief-stricken community have left flowers, cards, candles and other items outside the Pomona Police Department in memory of Casillas, who is survived by his wife and two young children.

Below, a look at how he is being remembered in Pomona.
