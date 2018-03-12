Pomona Police Officer Gregory Casillas, 30, of Upland, was killed in the line of duty Friday March 9, 2018. Casillas was fatally shot as he pursued a suspect who had barricaded himself in an apartment.



He was remembered by family members and colleagues as a loving and caring person. Members of the grief-stricken community have left flowers, cards, candles and other items outside the Pomona Police Department in memory of Casillas, who is survived by his wife and two young children.



Below, a look at how he is being remembered in Pomona.