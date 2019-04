Hawthorne police confirmed there was an officer involved shooting around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Rosecrans Ave. and Aviation Blvd.

One officer was shot in the leg, according to Hawthorne chief of police Michael Ishii.

The suspect surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody.

Police are still active on the scene investigating. They have one possible suspect detained.

