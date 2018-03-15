Police Pursue Driver Suspected of Domestic Violence in Orange County - NBC Southern California
DEVELOPING: 
Deadly Florida Bridge Collapse
logo_la_2x
Southern California Pursuits

Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

Police Pursue Driver Suspected of Domestic Violence in Orange County

Refresh this page for updates on this developing story

By Karla Rendon

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Watch Live Video From NBCLA.com

    Authorities are pursuing a driver suspected of domestic violence in the Orange County area.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices