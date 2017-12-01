Police Pursue High Speed Vehicle in Orange County

Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits.

Authorities are pursuing the driver of a dangerous, high speed pickup truck on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

The pursuit began at approximately 10:40 p.m. in Orange County and has gone through Lakewood and Long Beach.

The driver was wanted by California Highway Patrol for speeding and failure to yield. He manuevered through multiple freeways at speeds that exceeded 100 mph and surface streets at an estimated 65 mph.

The driver ditched the vehicle at 11:26 p.m. and fled into a Carson backyard in an attempt to hid from police. Authorities were still looking for the suspect as of 11:50 p.m.

Wild Police Chases



