Suspected Sexual Assault Attacker Leads Chase in Victim's Sedan, Police Say - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
Southern California Pursuits

Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

Suspected Sexual Assault Attacker Leads Chase in Victim's Sedan, Police Say

By Heather Navarro and Alex Vasquez

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Suspected Sexual Assault Attacker Leads Chase in Victim's Sedan, Police Say
    NewsChopper4
    A driver, wanted on suspicion of rape, led authorities on a chase in the Riverside area on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

    A man wanted in connection with a rape who led a pursuit in the victim's car was confronted by his accuser at the end of the chase Tuesday. 

    The hourlong pursuit on streets and freeways in the San Bernardino area ended Friday afternoon in Highland. 

    The driver, who has not been identified by authorities, was taken into custody after multiple PIT maneuver attempts near the Food 4 Less in the 26500 block of Highland Avenue. 

    What appeared to finally end the chase was a woman who approached the silver sedan, who then had to be restrained by officers.

    Riverside police confirmed she is the victim of the alleged sexual assault, and that the suspected attacker stole her car and led the chase. 

    Editor's note: The Facebook Live video in this article was removed to protect the victim's identity.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices