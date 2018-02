Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Authorities were pursuing a suspected DUI driver Tuesday in Southern California.

Details on what led up to the pursuit were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.