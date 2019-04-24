Pursuit Driver Plows Through Park Fence in Dangerous Chase

A reckless pursuit driver leading police on a dangerous chase plowed through a park fence as people nearby jumped out of the way Wednesday afternoon.

The chase began in the South Gate area after 5 p.m. on streets before the driver, with a woman inside the car, continued on the 710 Freeway and then the 91 Freeway. The chase crossed two counties.

At one point, the driver appeared to be cornered on a dirt-road cul de sac. But then he turned right and drove into a park, pushing through a chain-link fence gate before continuing onto streets. He avoided hitting several parkgoers.

The driver ran through numerous red lights, drove between cars and went onto a sidewalk.