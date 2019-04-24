Pursuit Driver Plows Through Park Fence in Dangerous Chase - NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
Pursuit Driver Slams Through Fence
logo_la_2x
Southern California Pursuits

Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

Pursuit Driver Plows Through Park Fence in Dangerous Chase

By Jason Kandel

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Watch Live Video From NBCLA.com

    A reckless pursuit driver leading police on a dangerous chase plowed through a park fence as people nearby jumped out of the way Wednesday afternoon.

    The chase began in the South Gate area after 5 p.m. on streets before the driver, with a woman inside the car, continued on the 710 Freeway and then the 91 Freeway. The chase crossed two counties.

    At one point, the driver appeared to be cornered on a dirt-road cul de sac. But then he turned right and drove into a park, pushing through a chain-link fence gate before continuing onto streets. He avoided hitting several parkgoers.

    The driver ran through numerous red lights, drove between cars and went onto a sidewalk.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices