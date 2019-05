A police chase of a white vehicle ends in a crash into a building and a foot chase in Bellflower on May 20, 2019.

A police pursuit of a white vehicle Monday in Bellflower led to a violent crash into a building and the driver ditching the vehicle to lead police on a lengthy foot chase.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase at approximately 4:55 p.m. The crash into the building occurred in the 15700 block of Bellflower Boulevard.

It was not immediately clear why police initiated a traffic stop.