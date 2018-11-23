Police Pursuit in Baldwin Park, Monrovia Ends in Center Divider Crash - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
Southern California Pursuits

Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

Police Pursuit in Baldwin Park, Monrovia Ends in Center Divider Crash

By Shahan Ahmed

Published Nov 23, 2018 at 11:10 PM | Updated 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Pursuit Ends in Monrovia After Center Divider Crash

    A high speed chase ends in a crash with a center divider in the city of Monrovia on Friday night. Newchopper4 Alpha and Eliana Moreno report on Nov. 23, 2018. (Published 14 minutes ago)

    Police were pursuing a vehicle at high speeds in the Monrovia and Baldwin Park area Friday night.

    Newschopper4 Alpha and Eliana Moreno were over the scene and followed the pursuit vehicle as it screamed past vehicles at high speeds.

    The vehicle traveled through Baldwin Park into Monrovia before exiting the 210 Freeway at Huntington Drive and heading onto surface streets. The pursuit vehicle performed a couple acrobatic maneuvers and continued to travel at unreasonably high speeds on surface streets.

    Soon after, the vehicle lost control when attempted to go around a bend in the road and crashed into the center divider.

    WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases

    [LA] WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases

    Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits.

    (Published Friday, July 14, 2017)

    After a short standoff, the driver exited the vehicle and surrendered peacefully. Two other passengers also surrendered without further incident.

    The CHP told NBC4 that the pursuit started in La Puente, when police attempted to make a traffic stop. CHP said the vehicle crashed into a house before taking off.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices