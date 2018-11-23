Police Pursuit in Baldwin Park, Monrovia Ends in Center Divider Crash

A high speed chase ends in a crash with a center divider in the city of Monrovia on Friday night. Newchopper4 Alpha and Eliana Moreno report on Nov. 23, 2018. (Published 14 minutes ago)

Police were pursuing a vehicle at high speeds in the Monrovia and Baldwin Park area Friday night.

Newschopper4 Alpha and Eliana Moreno were over the scene and followed the pursuit vehicle as it screamed past vehicles at high speeds.

The vehicle traveled through Baldwin Park into Monrovia before exiting the 210 Freeway at Huntington Drive and heading onto surface streets. The pursuit vehicle performed a couple acrobatic maneuvers and continued to travel at unreasonably high speeds on surface streets.

Soon after, the vehicle lost control when attempted to go around a bend in the road and crashed into the center divider.

WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases

Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits. (Published Friday, July 14, 2017)

After a short standoff, the driver exited the vehicle and surrendered peacefully. Two other passengers also surrendered without further incident.

The CHP told NBC4 that the pursuit started in La Puente, when police attempted to make a traffic stop. CHP said the vehicle crashed into a house before taking off.