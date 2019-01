Police were pursuing a vehicle in the Compton area Saturday night.

The driver was wanted for driving recklessly and suspected of driving under the influence, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

Gil Leyvas and Newschopper4 Bravo were overhead at approximately 10:55 p.m.

The vehicle traveled through the Compton area at high speeds on surface streets and moved into the South Gate area.

