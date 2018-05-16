Long Beach Chase Ends When Driver Crashes With Police Car

Long Beach P.D. were pursuing a vehicle in the Long Beach area on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4 p.m. Gil Leyvas was overhead in NBC4 Newschopper Bravo.

Initial reports say that police are in pursuit of the driver due to a "weapons violation."

The driver was predominantly limiting the pursuit to surface streets in residential and industrial areas. The driver was slowing but not stopping at stop signs.

At 4:20 p.m. the driver returned to Pacific Coast Highway. Long Beach P.D. appeared to be pursuing from a cautionary distance.

At 4:28 p.m., Long Beach P.D. rolled out a spike strip, but the strip did not seem to completely unfurl, so its effectiveness was not immediately know.

In an attempt to avoid traffic, the driver proceeded to drive on the wrong side of the street multiple times.

At 4:34 p.m., the suspect rammed into a police car after heading down into narrow alleyways. The man was taken into custody shortly after the crash with the police car.