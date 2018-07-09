Police Pursuit in South Los Angeles Ends in Wild Reverse Sequence - NBC Southern California
Police Pursuit in South Los Angeles Ends in Wild Reverse Sequence

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    Police Pursuit in South Los Angeles Ends in Wild Reverse Sequence
    A car brakes hard and steps on the gas in reverse at the end of a police pursuit in the South Los Angeles area before crashing Monday, July 9, 2018.

    Police were in pursuit of a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area on Monday afternoon at approximately 4:30 p.m.

    Newschopper4 Bravo with Gil Leyvas was overhead. Initial reports said the driver was wanted for a felony hit and run.

    A police pursuit in South Los Angeles on Monday afternoon concluded with the suspect driving at high speeds in reverse on a residential street. Gil Leyvas and Newschopper4 Bravo report on NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on July 9, 2018.
    (Published 32 minutes ago)

    The pursuit eventually concluded at 42nd Street and Avalon Avenue after the driver slammed on the brakes and reversed at high speeds. Police officers managed to avoid the vehicle, but as the driver attempted to brake and turn the vehicle, he lost control.

    The suspect proceeded to get out of the car and get on the ground to surrender.

