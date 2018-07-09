Police Pursuit in South Los Angeles Ends in Wild Reverse Sequence

Police were in pursuit of a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area on Monday afternoon at approximately 4:30 p.m.
Newschopper4 Bravo with Gil Leyvas was overhead. Initial reports said the driver was wanted for a felony hit and run.
The pursuit eventually concluded at 42nd Street and Avalon Avenue after the driver slammed on the brakes and reversed at high speeds. Police officers managed to avoid the vehicle, but as the driver attempted to brake and turn the vehicle, he lost control.
The suspect proceeded to get out of the car and get on the ground to surrender.