Bizarre Police Pursuit of Suspected Stolen Ambulance Ends in Hesperia

A patient got out of his restraints and allegedly stole an ambulance Sunday, leading police on a pursuit on the 15 Freeway from the Lake Elsinore area up the 15 Freeway and concluded in Hesperia, according to the Inland California Highway Patrol.

Eliana Moreno and Newschopper Bravo were over the chase at approximately 4:15 p.m on the 15 Freeway northbound. Soon after, the vehicle passed the 210 Freeway and Rancho Cucamunga area but stayed on the 15 Freeway northbound.

The vehicle pursuit concluded near the intersection of Mesa Street and Mariposa road on the 15 Freeway in Hesperia.

A shirtless man exited the ambulance and proceeded to run into the undeveloped land with an officer chasing on foot. After a lenghty foot pursuit where both the suspect and the chasing officer appeared to be out of breath and began walking at times, an officer from the CHP helicopter exited his helicopter and helped make the arrest before 5 p.m.