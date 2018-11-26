Accused Louis Vuitton Thieves Tracked to Mid-City Pawn Shop

Police tracked a vehicle suspected of carrying stolen goods taken from a Louis Vuitton store in Orange County to a pawn shop in Mid-City Monday evening. (Published 48 minutes ago)

NewsChopper4 Bravo was over the scene before police arrived at the Mid-City pawn shop near the corner of Cadillac Avenue and La Cienega Boulevard.

After police arrived, one of the men inside the sedan took off on foot and was tracked down and taken into custody soon after.

At least one other person was taken into custody at the pawn shop.

The pawn store owner confirmed to NBC4 that men came into the store carrying Louis Vuitton bags.

