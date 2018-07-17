San Diego Police Pursuit Travels Through Orange and LA Counties

Newschopper4 Bravo over a red four-door vehicle with police chasing close behind on Tuesday night

Police were pursuing a vehicle in the area San Diego area Tuesday evening, and the vehicle drove north on the 5 Freeway until it arrived in Orange County.

Gil Leyvas and Newschopper4 Bravo caught up with the vehicle at approximately 8:50 p.m. in Mission Viejo.

With police chasing at a safe distance, the driver of the red four-door car was driving at speeds that were about the posted speed limit, though he often jumped up to over 70 mph.

Per the California Highway Patrol in Orange County, the driver was originally flagged for high speed, and a failure to yield led to the high speed chase, started by San Diego area CHP.

The driver continued on the northbound 5 Freeway towards Los Angeles.

At approximately 9:25 p.m., the driver continued north on the 5 Freeway past the 91 Freeway interchange into the Buena Park area, about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

At approximately 9:35 p.m., the driver continued to drive on the 5 Freeway and was only about 10 miles away from downtown Los Angeles.

The driver, surprisingly, caught little to no traffic and breezed past Dodger Stadium at approximately 9:50 p.m.

The driver continued to use the vehicle's turn signals when changing lanes and kept speeds hovering at about 70 mph.

At approximately 10:07 p.m., the vehicle arrived in the Sylmar area, and law enforcement agencies handed off the pursuit, which occurred multiple times from the origination of the pursuit in San Diego County.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., the driver of the vehicle abruptly stopped on the 5 Freeway just past McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita. After a short break, a group of three officers approached the vehicle with less lethal force.

Eventually, police officers approached the vehicle and wrestled the driver without.

