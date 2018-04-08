Police Recover Stolen LAFD Ambulance - NBC Southern California
Police Recover Stolen LAFD Ambulance

The rescue ambulance was involved in a crash

By City News Service

Published 52 minutes ago

    ANG News
    A Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance was stolen on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

    An ambulance stolen in downtown Los Angeles Sunday morning was recovered in Westlake, near MacArthur Park.

    A paramedic crew was assessing a patient when their vehicle was stolen, said Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

    The rescue ambulance was involved in a non-injury traffic crash at 3:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Seventh Street, near MacArthur Park, Bastman said.

    "An additional paramedic ambulance was dispatched to the scene of the original incident to provide patient transportation to a local hospital," she said. "Further details of the incident are under active investigation."

    This is the second ambulance stolen within the past week, according to media reports.

