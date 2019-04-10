A black and white photo of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store on March 31, 2019.

Community and religious groups have been enlisted to help organize and plan for the public memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle and the 25-mile public procession that will follow the Thursday morning service at Staples Center.

The procession route will pass locations as far south as Watts before returning north and passing the murder scene at Hussle's The Marathon clothing store on Slauson Avenue, then ending at the Angelus funeral home on Crenshaw Boulevard.

Dozens of LAPD officers will be pulled from patrol duties around the city in order to provide traffic and crowd control, and officials said the Nation of Islam will provide security during the traveling procession.

"The LAPD is not part of the Nipsey Hussle memorial or procession," a department spokesperson said Wednesday. "We will respond to public safety matters as usual."

Remembering Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle may be gone, but his legacy will live for years to come. Rival gangs across Los Angeles County called a truce in his honor. Beverly White reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019. (Published Saturday, April 6, 2019)

Tickets for the Staples Center service have already been distributed, and management there said Wednesday people without tickets will not have access to the property. Those attending were told to expect metal detector screening.

"Please do not bring backpacks of any size, or bags larger than 14" x 14" x 6" as they are not permitted in the venue," Staples said.