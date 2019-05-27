Police Respond to Report of Shooting, Shoot Suspected Gunman in Harbor City

An officer involved shooting in Harbor City leads to two people going to the hospital. Kim Tobin reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on May 27, 2019. (Published Monday, May 27, 2019)

Police responded to a report of a shooting in Harbor City and found a suspected gunman, which led to an officer involved shooting Monday night, police said.

The initial shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 253rd Street and Petroleum Avenue, right in front of an Elementary School and several apartment complexes.

When officers got to the scene, they found the suspected gunman running, which led to the officers opening fire, the Los Angeles Police Department Harbor Division said.

News Chopper 4 Bravo over the scene witnessed LAPD officers using their flashlights to check out a rifle that was left on the ground at the crime scene.

When officers arrived on scene and attempted to stop the suspected gunman, the officer involved shooting happened.

The suspected gunman and the victim were both rushed to nearby hospitals with critical injuries.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

An investigation was ongoing, but police said there is no threat to the public.