FBI Arrests One Person in North Hills Raid

The FBI arrested one person Thursday in North Hills as agents served warrants in the San Fernando Valley community.



Authorities responded to the 8900 block of Langdon Avenue at about 5 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Nearby areas of the neighborhood have been shut down. Video from NewsChopper4 showed residents lined, some covered in blankets, along a wall outside an apartment complex.

No injuries have been reported. Residents initially reported the sound of gunfire, but it turned out to be the sound of flash-bang grenades used by responding law enforcement officers.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.