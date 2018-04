A homeless man was killed Thursday, April 19, 2018 during a hit-and-run crash in Venice.

A homeless man was killed Thursday when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Venice, according to Sgt. Orosco of the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division.

Police received a call at 1:28 a.m. of a vehicle versus pedestrian near the intersection of Wave Crest Avenue and Ocean Front Walk. The victim died at the scene.

A description of the vehicle that caused the fatality was not immediately available.

