Police Search for Gunman in Fatal Atwater Village Shooting

Police are searching for the gunman in a shooting that left a man in his 20s dead in what is a typically quiet neighborhood in Atwater Village Saturday night.

"Off the top of my head, I can't recall too many crimes of violence happening here in the last few weeks or month," Sgt. Daniel Trunco of the LAPD said.

The victim was shot near the parking lot of a 24-hour Del Taco restaurant at Los Feliz Blvd. and Brunswick Ave. The gunman is believed to have fled the scene in a dark-colored car. Police say they are hopeful there may be surveillance video of the shooting because it occurred in the vicinity gas stations, stores and restaurants.