Police Search for Gunman in Fatal Atwater Village Shooting

By Mike Bebernes

Published 46 minutes ago

    Police Search for Gunman in Atwater Village Shooting

    Police are searching for the gunman in a shooting that left a man in his 20s dead in what is a typically quiet neighborhood in Atwater Village Saturday night, Gene Kang reports for Today in LA on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.

    Police are searching for the gunman in a shooting that left a man in his 20s dead in what is a typically quiet neighborhood in Atwater Village Saturday night.

    "Off the top of my head, I can't recall too many crimes of violence happening here in the last few weeks or month," Sgt. Daniel Trunco of the LAPD said.

    The victim was shot near the parking lot of a 24-hour Del Taco restaurant at Los Feliz Blvd. and Brunswick Ave. The gunman is believed to have fled the scene in a dark-colored car. Police say they are hopeful there may be surveillance video of the shooting because it occurred in the vicinity gas stations, stores and restaurants.

