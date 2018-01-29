Police Search for Suspect in Fatal Rialto Hit-and-Run - NBC Southern California
Police Search for Suspect in Fatal Rialto Hit-and-Run

Police think the suspect's car is possibly a dark-colored 2004 to 2007 BMW 5 Series with front-end damage.

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published at 5:56 PM PST on Jan 29, 2018

    OC Hawk
    Police investigate the scene where a woman was found lying face down in the middle of a Rialto street after an apparent hit-and-run.

    Police Monday were looking for a suspect after a woman who was found lying face down on a Rialto road died from an apparent hit-and-run.

    The incident happened around 9:24 p.m. Sunday on the 600 block of south Lilac Avenue, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers provided CPR after they found the woman unresponsive on the road.

    Rialto Fire Department paramedics later arrived and also administered CPR, but the woman died of her injuries at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

    Police determined that the woman, described only as Hispanic, was walking outside the crosswalk when she was hit by a car driving southbound from Miller Avenue. During the crash, debris came off the suspect's vehicle; police think the car is possibly a dark-colored 2004 to 2007 BMW 5 Series with front-end damage.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Rialto Police Department at 909-820-2550. They can also submit anonymous tips at 855-847-7247.

