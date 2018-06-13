Sexual Predator Exposes Himself to 15-Year-Old in Santa Ana

A man jumped over a wall, went through a sliding door and went up into the second-floor bedroom of a 15-year-old and exposed himself to her in Santa Ana.

Since it was about 1:30 a.m., the 15-year-old girl, Montserat Alvarez, was asleep and awoke to the sounds. She looked up and saw a man standing over her, exposing himself.

She screamed, and the predator responded by telling her to keep quiet and shushing her.

Alvarez refused and screamed for her father.

According to Alvarez, her father responded by yelling, "What happened?" from afar, and that's when the predator took off.

The neighbor's surveillance camera caught the suspect fleeing the scene while still pulling up his pants.

The Santa Ana Police Department is asking for help in finding this suspect. The suspect is described as a 20-25-year-old male. If anyone has any further information, please contact Detective M. Lopez at (714)245-8542.