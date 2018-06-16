Police Seek Bank Robber in Riverside

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man suspected of robbing a bank in Riverside.

The theft happened around 4:15 p.m. Friday at a Citibank on the 16000 block of University Avenue in the Eastside neighborhood of Riverside, the Riverside Police Department said.

The suspect walked inside and passed a note to a teller demanding money. He was able to take a "large sum" of cash before walking out in an unknown direction toward University Avenue, the RPD said.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s to early 30s, standing around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has a shaved head with stubble on his face and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with cutoff sleeves and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Officer Glover at 951-827-8638 or unet@ucr.edu. Anonymous tipsters can also email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or use the "Submit a Tip" feature on the RPD mobile app by referencing incident number rpdtips@riversideca.gov.