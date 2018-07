Police believe a man and a woman are responsible for a string of car battery thefts in Orange County.

Police in Orange County are asking for the public's help in finding a man and woman believed to be responsible for a string of car battery thefts.

The pair is accused of being behind "several vehicle battery thefts" in Buena Park over the last few months, the Buena Park Police Department said.

Police believe the pair might be riding around in a red four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPPD's crime analyst at 714-562-3969. Callers may remain anonymous.