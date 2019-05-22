Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured Bicyclist

A bicyclist was hit by a driver who disappeared and police were asking for the public's help to find him or her. (Published 2 hours ago)

Detectives on Wednesday sought the public's help to find a hit-and-run driver who hit and wounded a bicyclist.

The incident happened May 11 about 3:20 a.m. near Seventh and Bonnie Brae streets, officials said.

The driver of a light-colored SUV making a turn at the intersection hit the bicyclist. Surveillance video shows the bicyclist landing on the windshield before rolling off the vehicle.

The driver can be seen negotiating around the bicyclist on the street and disappearing.

The bicyclist suffered a broken leg.