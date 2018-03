Police say the man pictured exposed himself to an underage girl at a sporting goods store in El Segundo.

Police are searching for a man suspected of exposing himself to an underage girl.

The man allegedly exposed himself to the girl at a sporting goods store in El Segundo around 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 9, the El Segundo Police Department said.

Police are not releasing the location of the store where the alleged incident occurred, but the victim is a 10-year-old girl, ESPD Sgt. Kenny McShane said. Anyone with information is asked to call 310-524-2277.