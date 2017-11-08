Police Tuesday sought the public's help in identifying a man who exposed himself to two females in the area of Washington Park in El Segundo.

According to investigators, the suspect, who is possibly a transient, approached one victim about 9:20 a.m. Sunday in the area of Washington Street and Palm Avenue and said, "Good morning. How are you?"

"The victim looked at him and noticed his pants were sagging and his genitalia was exposed," according to an El Segundo Police Department statement. "The victim immediately left the area."

About 90 minutes later, at Washington Street and Maple Avenue, the suspect sat next to another victim on a park bench, police said.

"The victim looked over at the suspect and observed that his pants were around his ankles and he was masturbating," police said. "The victim attempted to chase the subject but he was able to flee the area."

The suspect was described as black, 30-45 years old, 6 feet tall with a slim build, bald head, a dark complexion and dark eyes. He wore a red T-shirt, faded red or burgundy-colored pants with no belt or underwear, a black "nylon looking" jacket and was carrying a red and black backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect was urged to contact El Segundo police Detective Paul Saldana at (310) 524-2284 or psaldana@elsegundo.org.