Red Hyundai Sought in Hunt for Suspected Murderer

Julio Cesar Rocha, 25, of Montclair, was being sought in the slaying of Thalia Flores on March 21, 2019.

Police Thursday were looking for a car believed connected to a 25-year-old murder suspect from Montclair.

Julio Cesar Rocha allegedly shot and killed Thalia Flores, also 25, on March 21 while she was in her car at a Big Lots parking lot in Chino.

A man was also shot but survived his injuries, Chino police said in a news release.

Rocha was last seen a red 2015 Hyundai Accent with the license plate number of 7NCY743.

23-Year-Old Woman Shot and Killed in Parking Lot in Chino

Friends are mourning the death of a 23-year-old woman shot and killed in a parking lot in Chino. Beverly White reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019. (Published Friday, March 22, 2019)

He's 5 foot 11, weighs about 275 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chino police at 909-628-1234 or Detective Chinnis at 909-334-3047.