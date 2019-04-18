Red Hyundai Sought in Hunt for Suspected Murderer

Police Thursday were looking for a car believed connected to a 25-year-old murder suspect from Montclair.
Julio Cesar Rocha allegedly shot and killed Thalia Flores, also 25, on March 21 while she was in her car at a Big Lots parking lot in Chino.
A man was also shot but survived his injuries, Chino police said in a news release.
Rocha was last seen a red 2015 Hyundai Accent with the license plate number of 7NCY743.
He's 5 foot 11, weighs about 275 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chino police at 909-628-1234 or Detective Chinnis at 909-334-3047.