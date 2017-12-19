Police Seek Serial Motorcycle Bandits

Surveillance video captured two suspects loading a motorcycle onto a van and taking off. Santa Ana police believe the suspects are the same ones involved in a string of motorcycle thefts. (Published 2 hours ago)

Thieves in Orange County Make Off With Motorcycle

Police Tuesday released surveillance video footage and asked for the public's help in identifying two men accused of stealing at least four expensive motorcycles since May in Santa Ana.

The most recent theft occurred about 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 8 in a parking garage at 15 MacArthur Place, according to Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

The suspects drove into the parking garage in a Chevrolet Astro van with no plates, jumped out and put a red 2015 Ducati 1299S motorcycle worth about $32,000 in the getaway vehicle.

"It took all of 35 seconds," Bertagna said.

The same suspects are believed to have stolen similar motorcycles in Santa Ana on May 25, July 27 and Aug. 22, he said.

Investigators are working with police in Huntington Beach and other Orange County cities to see if motorcycle thefts elsewhere are connected, Bertagna said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (714) 245- 8529. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at (855) TIP- OCCS.

