Police set up crime tape after shooting a carjacking suspect who allegedly drove at them in Alhambra on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.

Authorities say a carjacking suspect was shot and wounded by police after he rammed several parked cars and then drove directly at officers near Los Angeles.

Officials say police in Alhambra responded early Saturday to a report that a male suspect simulated a handgun and stole a woman's car.

Deputy Joana Warren of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says police found the man in a parking lot crashing the stolen vehicle into parked cars,

Warren says officers opened fire as he sped at them. The 29-year-old suspect was struck once and is expected to survive.

The victim of the carjacking was not injured.