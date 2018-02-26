Los Angeles Police Department officers responding to a mental illness call in Panorama City encountered a man armed with a 16-inch blade. Officer shot and killed the man. Patrick Healy reports for NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. (Published 38 minutes ago)

A man described as mentally ill was fatally shot by police Monday in Panorama City.

The shooting occurred about 8:45 a.m. in the 9100 block of Kester Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man, believed to be in his 20s, died at the scene.

Officer Drake Madison said officers responded to the area on a report of a "male with mental illness." When they arrived, they were confronted by a man armed with a "16-inch, edged weapon," Madison said. One report from the scene indicated the man was armed with a machete.

The officers tried to take the man into custody using a stun gun and a beanbag weapon, but were unsuccessful, leading to the shooting, Madison said. It was unclear how many officers fired at the man.

No officers were injured.

