Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Man Accused of Stabbing Relative

Police wounded a knife-wielding man who had allegedly stabbed a family member inside a home in Lincoln Heights, a police officer said Sunday.

Officers were dispatched a little before midnight to the 2400 block of Gates Street regarding a stabbing and reported that they found a stabbing victim, said Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section. They were also told that the suspect was inside the home with some family members.

"Looking through a locked security screen, officers could see the suspect inside," Lopez said. "He was armed with a knife. Officers tried to have the suspect come outside and after five minutes they were able to get inside the home."

Officers said the suspect was inside with at least two family members, in a small room -- and still armed with the knife, Lopez said.

Officers used a bean bag, which proved to be ineffective, and an officer-involved shooting occurred when the suspect "continued his aggressive, assaultive behavior toward the family member who was present," Lopez said.

The stabbing victim and the suspect shot by officers were listed in stable condition at an area hospital, Lopez said. A knife was recovered at the scene of the stabbing.

