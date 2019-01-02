Police Fire Shots at Robbery Suspect in Eagle Rock

Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in Eagle Rock on Jan. 2, 2019

Police officers responded to a robbery in the Eagle Rock Plaza parking lot and fired two shots at the suspect Wednesday, according to the Glendale Police Department.

No one was injured in the shooting that took place at the Eagle Rock Plaza at 2700 Colorado Blvd., but the robbery suspect got into a car and drove to his house in the area of the 2 Freeway and York Boulevard, according to Glendale Police Department Sgt. Dan Suttles.

The suspect peacefully surrendered at his home, according to Suttles.

The area around the Eagle Rock Plaza was shut down as police investigated the shooting, as of 3 p.m., so traffic was backing up.