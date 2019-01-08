Police Shoot One Person in Redondo Beach Domestic Disturbance

Police shoot a man in Redondo Beach after responding to a domestic disturbance. Robert Kovacik reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2019. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019)

Police shot an armed suspect in a domestic disturbance in Redondo Beach Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred after officers from the Redondo Beach Police Department responded to reports of a domestic disturbance on the 1000 block of Esplanade shortly after 9 p.m., according to the RBPD.

An officer involved shooting occurred when an armed suspect confronted officers, according to police.

The suspect was treated at the scene for multiple injuries and taken to a nearby hospital, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department. The severity of the suspect's injuries were not immediately known.

No police officers were injured, and no other injuries were reported.

The RBPD said that a request was made for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to be the primary investigating agency for the incident.