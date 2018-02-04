Police Stepping Up Patrols During Super Bowl Sunday

Law enforcement officers will be out in force this Super Bowl Sunday, looking for motorists who drive while impaired or who commit other traffic offenses.

"Drunk driving is completely avoidable, but continues to be a serious problem,'' said California Highway Patrol Acting Commissioner Warren Stanley. "We want motorists to remember that drinking and driving is a choice that can have catastrophic results. If you choose to drink, do not drive.''

On Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl and many will gather to watch the game at parties that include lots of alcohol.

"There are no excuses when it comes to driving under the influence,'' Stanley said. "Have a game plan ready to avoid a tragedy. Leave your car keys at home if you will be consuming alcoholic beverages, and use public transportation, a designated driver, or a ride-hailing service to stay safe.''

Stanley also urged people hosting Super Bowl parties to "be a team player and help keep impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.''

"Make proper arrangements and designate your sober driver before the big game begins,'' Stanley said. "And remember: fans don't let fans drive drunk.''

He also urged people to call 911 if they see a possible a drunken driver.

